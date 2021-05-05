FDOH reports statewide COVID-19 positivity rate of 5.16%

By ABC7 Staff | May 5, 2021 at 2:50 PM EDT - Updated May 5 at 2:50 PM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health says there are 4,414 new cases in its Wednesday dashboard update.

That brings the total number of cases in the state to 2,253,929.

FDOH shows the state positivity rate at 5.16%, with positivity rates of 7.15% and 3.54% in Manatee County and Sarasota County respectively.

Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast:

SARASOTA VACCINES: FIRST DOSE: 60,243

SECOND DOSE: 179,377

TOTAL= 239,620

MANATEE VACCINES: FIRST DOSE: 43,639

SECOND DOSE: 128,362

TOTAL= 172,001

CASE DATA FOR MANATEE

Total Cases: 38,541; Residents: 37,659; Residents Not in Florida: 0; Nonresidents: 882

Conditions and Care: Deaths: 671; Hospitalizations*; Residents: 1,499; Nonresidents: 46

Demographics of Cases

Age:  Age Range: 0 to 103; Median Age: 41

Gender:  Male: 17,396 (46%); Female: 19,759 (52%); Unknown/No data: 504 (<1%)

Race:  Black: 3,116 (8%); White: 23,537 (63%); Other: 6,288 (17%); Unknown/No Data: 4,718  (13%)

Ethnicity:  Hispanic: 8,333; (22%); Not-Hispanic: 20,981 (56%); Unknown/No Data: 8,345 (22%)

CASE DATA FOR SARASOTA

Total Cases: 32,666; Residents: 31,089; Residents Not in Florida: 0; Nonresidents: 1,577

Conditions and Care: Deaths: 820; Hospitalizations*; Residents: 1,350; Nonresidents: 62

Demographics of Cases

Age:  Age Range: 0 to 105; Median Age: 47

Gender:  Male: 14,490 (47%); Female: 16,418 (53%); Unknown/No data: 181 (<1%)

Race:  Black: 1,772 (6%); White: 22,305 (72%); Other: 2,340 (8%); Unknown/No Data: 4,672 (15%)

Ethnicity:  Hispanic: 3,655 (12%); Not-Hispanic: 18,151; (58%); Unknown/No Data: 9,283 (30%)

