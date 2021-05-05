FDOH reports statewide COVID-19 positivity rate of 5.16%

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health says there are 4,414 new cases in its Wednesday dashboard update.
That brings the total number of cases in the state to 2,253,929.
FDOH shows the state positivity rate at 5.16%, with positivity rates of 7.15% and 3.54% in Manatee County and Sarasota County respectively.
Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast:
SARASOTA VACCINES: FIRST DOSE: 60,243
SECOND DOSE: 179,377
TOTAL= 239,620
MANATEE VACCINES: FIRST DOSE: 43,639
SECOND DOSE: 128,362
TOTAL= 172,001
CASE DATA FOR MANATEE
Total Cases: 38,541; Residents: 37,659; Residents Not in Florida: 0; Nonresidents: 882
Conditions and Care: Deaths: 671; Hospitalizations*; Residents: 1,499; Nonresidents: 46
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 103; Median Age: 41
Gender: Male: 17,396 (46%); Female: 19,759 (52%); Unknown/No data: 504 (<1%)
Race: Black: 3,116 (8%); White: 23,537 (63%); Other: 6,288 (17%); Unknown/No Data: 4,718 (13%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 8,333; (22%); Not-Hispanic: 20,981 (56%); Unknown/No Data: 8,345 (22%)
CASE DATA FOR SARASOTA
Total Cases: 32,666; Residents: 31,089; Residents Not in Florida: 0; Nonresidents: 1,577
Conditions and Care: Deaths: 820; Hospitalizations*; Residents: 1,350; Nonresidents: 62
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 105; Median Age: 47
Gender: Male: 14,490 (47%); Female: 16,418 (53%); Unknown/No data: 181 (<1%)
Race: Black: 1,772 (6%); White: 22,305 (72%); Other: 2,340 (8%); Unknown/No Data: 4,672 (15%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 3,655 (12%); Not-Hispanic: 18,151; (58%); Unknown/No Data: 9,283 (30%)
