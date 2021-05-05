Cold front to bring changes Thursday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It has been oppressive lately with feels like temperatures in the triple digits. It will be hot again on Thursday as winds stay out of the SW at 10-15 out ahead of a much needed cold front. We will see some additional cloudiness move in during the day which will keep temperatures just a couple of degrees less than we’ve seen but still uncomfortable with the heat index in the low to mid 90′s by midday.
Thursday we start out with some fog and partly cloudy skies with increasing cloudiness during the afternoon out ahead of the cold front. There will be a few scattered showers and a possible thunderstorm in advance of this front during the afternoon through the evening. Not everyone is going to get the rain and that chance stands at 30%. The highest chance for rain will be well inland.
The actual weak cold front will move through early Friday morning. The front will have cleared south of our area by sunrise on Friday. Winds will switch around to the NW and begin the cool down. More importantly the humidity will be much lower on Friday but it will also be a bit breezy. Wind speeds up to 20 mph are possible but at least they will be carrying cooler and drier air as they move in.
The high on Friday will be around 84 degrees which is typical for this time of year. Look for plenty of sunshine and no mention of rain. Friday evening will be pleasant with temperatures falling into the low 70′s just after sunset.
Saturday we start off nice lows in the low to mid 60′s under mostly sunny skies. Throughout the day skies will stay clear and highs will be in the mid 80′s near the beach and upper 80′s inland.
For Mother’s day we will start to see the humidity slowly increase as well as the temperature. Look for mostly sunny skies on Sunday with a high around 90 once again. Skies will become partly cloudy during the afternoon and there is a 10% chance for a late day storm or two.
For boaters on Thursday look for partly cloudy skies with increasing clouds through the day and winds out of the WSW at 10 to 15 knots and seas running 2-3 feet and a light to moderate chop on the exposed waters.
