Cold front to bring changes Thursday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It has been oppressive lately with feels like temperatures in the triple digits. It will be hot again on Thursday as winds stay out of the SW at 10-15 out ahead of a much needed cold front. We will see some additional cloudiness move in during the day which will keep temperatures just a couple of degrees less than we’ve seen but still uncomfortable with the heat index in the low to mid 90′s by midday.