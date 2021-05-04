West Bradenton residents to get boil water notice Friday

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A significant number of homes in West Bradenton will have to boil their water Friday, May 7, after the city turns off their water overnight to install water system valves.
The Manatee County Utilities Department says customers from 75th Street West to 59th Street West, between Seventh Avenue Boulevard NW to Manatee Avenue West will be affected.
The water will be shut off from 10 p.m. Thursday, May 6, to 7 a.m. Friday, May 7. Customers are advised that once service is restored, all water used for drinking or cooking should be boiled as a precaution. A rolling boil of one minute is sufficient. As an alternative, bottled water may be used.
This precautionary notice will remain in effect until a bacteriological survey has shown the water to be safe, normally 24-48 hours. The Utilities department will notify residents when the water has been deemed safe. Residents with questions may call 941-792-8811 ext. 5268 or 5216 between 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
