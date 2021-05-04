Walmart, Sam’s Club now hosting walk-up vaccine clinics across Florida

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Walmart and Sam’s Clubs across Florida will hold walk-up vaccine clinics for customers and employees.
The company is also rolling out new programs to encourage people to get vaccinated and to help increase access across the country.
“Now that supply and eligibility have expanded, it’s even more important for us to reach underserved and vulnerable populations to ensure equitable distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine,” said Dr. Cheryl Pegus, executive vice president of Health & Wellness. “Widespread vaccination is the only way we will eventually end the pandemic and help our country reopen, and we don’t want anyone to get left behind as we enter this new chapter in our fight against COVID-19.”
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis had this to say:
“Walmart and our many private sector partners have been instrumental in providing access to the COVID-19 vaccine across Florida. Today, I’m proud to join Walmart as they expand vaccine eligibility to all 383 of their pharmacy locations. In combination with other vaccination sites, by the end of this week, there will be more than 2,000 places to get the vaccine across our state - ensuring that every Floridian who wants a vaccine can get one.”
There are a total of 383 Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies in Florida.
The following locations in Sarasota County are administering the vaccine:
- Walmart: 3500 N Tamiami Trl. in Sarasota
- Sam’s Club: 300 N Cattlemen Rd. in Sarasota
- Walmart: 3560 Bee Ridge Rd. in Sarasota
- Walmart: 4381 Cattlemen Rd. in Sarasota
- Walmart: 5401 Palmer Crossing Circ. in Sarasota
- Walmart: 13140 S Tamiami Trl. in Osprey
- Walmart: 4150 S Tamiami Trl. in Venice
- Walmart: 1100 S Main St. in North Port
- Walmart: 17000 Tamiami Trl. in North Port
The following locations in Manatee County are administering the vaccine:
- Walmart: 8320 Lockwood Ridge Rd. in Sarasota
- Walmart: 5315 Cortez Rd. W in Bradenton
- Walmart: 2911 53rd Ave. E in Braden River
- Walmart: 4536 53rd Ave. E in Bradenton
- Walmart: 508 10th St. E in Palmetto
- Walmart: 6225 E State Rd. 64 in Bradenton
- Walmart: 5810 Ranch Lake Blvd. in Bradenton
For more information on the vaccine clinics, click here.
