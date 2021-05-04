North Port to host vaccination pop-up clinic Saturday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of North Port will host a Florida Department of Health-run COVID-19 walk-up vaccination clinic site this Saturday.
The clinic, offering the Pfizer vaccine, will be held Saturday, May 8, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the George Mullen Activity Center, 1602 Kramer Way, North Port.
The city said there were some important things to note:
- No appointment is required.
- Adults must bring a photo ID.
- Minors aged 16-18 must be accompanied by a parent.
- You do not need to bring additional paperwork.
- Be available to come back for your second shot on Saturday, May 29. The specific times and information will be provided during your first shot.
This is a Department of Health event. Visit www.SarasotaHealth.org for additional information.
