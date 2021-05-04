Leaders in Manatee County receive update on Piney Point during Council of Governments meeting

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - It’s a meeting that was all about getting important Piney Point information to city leaders in Manatee County. The discussion at Tuesday’s Council of Governments meeting at the Bradenton Area Convention Center focusing on all the different stages of the Piney Point scare, where they were, where they are and what’s next.
“We’re looking at about ten to twelve months for Manatee County to have the deep well drilled,” said Dr. Scott Hopes, Manatee County Administrator. “And the pre-processing equipment to put on that well with a wellhead, in order to begin injecting the pre-processed water from Piney Point into that well.”
Hopes says it should now take about two to three years for the entire site to be shut down. In addition to the deep well construction, other goals moving forward include safety for residents and workers on the site, and continued efforts to treat and remove as much of the contaminated water as possible.
“Things are under control and there’s a plan, the state’s already committed $100 million so that we could get moving on the plan as quick as possible,” said Carol Whitmore, a Manatee County Commissioner.
Part of the talk including red tide concerns connected to Piney Point. It’s something local and state officials continue to keep a very close eye on daily.
Also, the Department of Environmental Protection says a discharge of more than 7,000 gallons of acidic water on the Piney Point property happened over the weekend. Manatee County officials say even though the leak has been sealed, small amounts of water can still leak out. The water is remaining on the site and it is not impacting any of the local neighborhoods.
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.