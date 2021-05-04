Hospital workers taken ill after package is found

ARCADIA, Fla. (WWSB) - Two employees of a secure treatment facility for sex offenders in DeSoto County were hospitalized briefly Monday after a suspicious package was received at the facility, officials said.
A county spokeswoman said Tuesday that a letter was received and opened yesterday at the Florida Civil Commitment Center in Arcadia.
After handling the letter, two employees felt sick and were transported to the hospital as a precaution.
The Florida Civil Commitment Center is a privately run, secure treatment facility housing dangerous sex offenders who have been ordered to be involuntary and indefinitely committed.
The spokeswoman said the Charlotte County hazmat team was called in. According to officials, the piece of mail was tested but nothing suspicious was found. The two employees were released from the hospital yesterday afternoon.
