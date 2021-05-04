Hidden key means extra charge for drug suspect

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - A Nokomis man arrested on drug charges after Venice police found evidence in his car faces an additional charge of possessing a concealed handcuff key.
Venice police responded to a call of an unknown medical emergency at about 12:30 p.m. Sunday when they found Brandon Hughes, 30, sitting in a van staring into his lap at the corner of Kilpatrick Road and Pinebrook Road.
When police asked Hughes to step out of the vehicle, they saw multiple orange syringe caps and a liquid-soaked piece of cotton, an arrest report said.
While searching the van, police say they found more syringes and clear plastic bags of a substance that tested positive for cocaine.
While being searched, police say they found Hughes had a handcuff key on a necklace around his neck and more bags of powder in his shoes.
After being taken to a hospital to be medically cleared, Hughes are arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of narcotic equipment and unlawful possession of a concealed handcuff key.
