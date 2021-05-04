Heat index nears 100 again Wednesday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A little too early to be talking about hyperthermia don’t you think? If you are going to be outside for a prolonged period of time on Wednesday during the heat of the day make sure you take the necessary precautions to stay cool. That means taking it easy, staying hydrated and take more breaks as the heat index is expected to be in the mid to upper 90′s by noon.