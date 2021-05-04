Heat index nears 100 again Wednesday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A little too early to be talking about hyperthermia don’t you think? If you are going to be outside for a prolonged period of time on Wednesday during the heat of the day make sure you take the necessary precautions to stay cool. That means taking it easy, staying hydrated and take more breaks as the heat index is expected to be in the mid to upper 90′s by noon.
We will see mostly sunny skies on Wednesday with highs in the mid to upper 80′s near the coast and low to mid 90′s inland away from the sea breeze. There will be a few pop-up showers and isolated t-storms well inland but that chance is less than 20%. Winds will be a bit breezy coming out of the SW at 15 mph.
Thursday will still be warm and muggy but not quite as hot as winds will be out of the SW at 10-15 mph with a slight increase in cloudiness. The additional clouds will keep temperatures in the upper 80′s for most and mid 80′s at the beaches. A weak cold front will begin to move in late Thursday afternoon with a 30% chance for showers as the thin line of showers moves through.
Thursday night there is a chance for a few showers as the front continues to move through the area. Lows on Friday will be in the upper 60′s to low 70′s. Still above average but it will be noticeably drier. Winds will switch around to the NW at 10 to 15 mph and turn to the north-northeast through the day.
Friday looks great with mostly sunny, breezy and cooler with a high in the mid 80′s and much lower humidity. Should be a really nice day.
Expect mostly sunny skies on Saturday with a high in the upper 80′s and winds out of the NNE at 10 mph.
For Mother’s day (Happy Mother’s Day to all the Mom’s) expect mostly sunny skies becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon with a high in the upper 80′s. The humidity will start to come back and it will feel warmer in the afternoon. The rain chance is at 10% for a late day shower or two.
Boaters expect winds out of the SW at 10 knots picking up to 15 later in the afternoon. Seas will be running 2 to 3 feet with a light to moderate chop on the waters.
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.