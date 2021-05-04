First Alert Weather: Cold front on schedule to arrive on Thursday

A sea breeze building earlier in the afternoon will keep the coast a bit cooler with highs in the mid-to-upper 80s, while inland locations will see highs as warm as the mid-90s. As the sea breeze moves inland later in the day, showers and thunderstorms will form in inland counties and drift to the east. The coast should remain storm free. Humidity will again be high and cause heat indexes to once again approach 100 to 104.