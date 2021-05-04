First Alert Weather: Cold front on schedule to arrive on Thursday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - High pressure remains in full force across the west-central Florida coast today. This will ensure another well above normal high-temperature day for the Suncoast.
A sea breeze building earlier in the afternoon will keep the coast a bit cooler with highs in the mid-to-upper 80s, while inland locations will see highs as warm as the mid-90s. As the sea breeze moves inland later in the day, showers and thunderstorms will form in inland counties and drift to the east. The coast should remain storm free. Humidity will again be high and cause heat indexes to once again approach 100 to 104.
On Thursday, a weak front will move into Florida with stronger storms possible for northern Florida and the Atlantic coastline. Severe weather is not forecast for the Suncoast and the chance for thunderstorms is not all that high, at 30%. The front will bring a cooler and less humid Friday with highs about average and in the mid-80s. Higher humidity on Sunday.
