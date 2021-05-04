FDOH reports statewide COVID-19 positivity rate of 6.14%

By ABC7 Staff | May 4, 2021 at 3:05 PM EDT - Updated May 4 at 3:05 PM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health says there are 3,692 new cases in its Tuesday dashboard update.

That brings the total number of cases in the state to 2,249,535.

FDOH shows the state positivity rate at 6.11%, with positivity rates of 6.95% and 3.03% in Manatee County and Sarasota County respectively.

Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast:

SARASOTA VACCINES: FIRST DOSE: 61,323

SECOND DOSE: 176,506

TOTAL= 237,829

MANATEE VACCINES: FIRST DOSE: 44,160

SECOND DOSE: 126,514

TOTAL= 170,674

CASE DATA FOR MANATEE

Total Cases: 38,428; Residents: 37,549; Residents Not in Florida: 0; Nonresidents: 879

Conditions and Care: Deaths: 668; Hospitalizations*; Residents: 1,498; Nonresidents: 46

Demographics of Cases

Age:  Age Range: 0 to 103; Median Age: 41

Gender:  Male: 17,343 (46%); Female: 19,702 (52%); Unknown/No data: 504 (<1%)

Race:  Black: 3,105 (8%); White: 23,480 (63%); Other: 6,267 (17%); Unknown/No Data: 4,697  (13%)

Ethnicity:  Hispanic: 8,308 (22%); Not-Hispanic: 20,917 (56%); Unknown/No Data: 8,324 (22%)

CASE DATA FOR SARASOTA

Total Cases: 32,599; Residents: 31,024; Residents Not in Florida: 0; Nonresidents: 1,575

Conditions and Care: Deaths: 812; Hospitalizations*; Residents: 1,347; Nonresidents: 62

Demographics of Cases

Age:  Age Range: 0 to 105; Median Age: 47

Gender:  Male: 14,466 (47%); Female: 16,378 (53%); Unknown/No data: 180 (<1%)

Race:  Black: 1,769 (6%); White: 22,248 (72%); Other: 2,337 (8%); Unknown/No Data: 4,670  (15%)

Ethnicity:  Hispanic: 3,642 (12%); Not-Hispanic: 18,099 (58%); Unknown/No Data: 9,283 (30%)

