FDOH reports statewide COVID-19 positivity rate of 6.14%

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health says there are 3,692 new cases in its Tuesday dashboard update.
That brings the total number of cases in the state to 2,249,535.
FDOH shows the state positivity rate at 6.11%, with positivity rates of 6.95% and 3.03% in Manatee County and Sarasota County respectively.
Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast:
SARASOTA VACCINES: FIRST DOSE: 61,323
SECOND DOSE: 176,506
TOTAL= 237,829
MANATEE VACCINES: FIRST DOSE: 44,160
SECOND DOSE: 126,514
TOTAL= 170,674
CASE DATA FOR MANATEE
Total Cases: 38,428; Residents: 37,549; Residents Not in Florida: 0; Nonresidents: 879
Conditions and Care: Deaths: 668; Hospitalizations*; Residents: 1,498; Nonresidents: 46
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 103; Median Age: 41
Gender: Male: 17,343 (46%); Female: 19,702 (52%); Unknown/No data: 504 (<1%)
Race: Black: 3,105 (8%); White: 23,480 (63%); Other: 6,267 (17%); Unknown/No Data: 4,697 (13%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 8,308 (22%); Not-Hispanic: 20,917 (56%); Unknown/No Data: 8,324 (22%)
CASE DATA FOR SARASOTA
Total Cases: 32,599; Residents: 31,024; Residents Not in Florida: 0; Nonresidents: 1,575
Conditions and Care: Deaths: 812; Hospitalizations*; Residents: 1,347; Nonresidents: 62
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 105; Median Age: 47
Gender: Male: 14,466 (47%); Female: 16,378 (53%); Unknown/No data: 180 (<1%)
Race: Black: 1,769 (6%); White: 22,248 (72%); Other: 2,337 (8%); Unknown/No Data: 4,670 (15%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 3,642 (12%); Not-Hispanic: 18,099 (58%); Unknown/No Data: 9,283 (30%)
