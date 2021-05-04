Emergency rental assistance available starting Wednesday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Applications for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program will be available beginning Wednesday, May 5 for Sarasota County residents financially impacted by COVID-19 and seeking assistance paying rent and utilities.
Sarasota County received $13 million from the U.S. Department of Treasury Emergency Rental Assistance program to help households unable to pay rent and utilities due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Eligible households may receive up to 12 months of assistance, plus an additional three months if needed to ensure housing stability, as long as funds are available.
Those applying for assistance should have the necessary documentation ready. The list of documents needed for the application process can be found here.
Ambassadors for the ERAP program will also be available beginning Wednesday to assist individuals with the application process at these locations:
Betty J. Johnson Library, 2801 Newtown Blvd., Sarasota.
- 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Thursday.
- 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday and Saturday.
Fruitville Library, 100 Apex Road, Sarasota.
- 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Thursday.
- 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday and Saturday.
Englewood CRA, 370 W. Dearborn, Suite D, Englewood.
- By appointment only.
- 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Laurel Community Center, 509 Collins Road, Nokomis.
- By appointment only.
- 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Thursday.
- 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday.
North Port Social Services, 6919 Outreach Way, North Port.
- By appointment only.
- 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Goodwill, 1781 Dr. Martin Luther King Way, Sarasota.
- 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Information on locations and hours can also be found at scgov.net/rent.
Additional information on the Emergency Rental Assistance program and eligibility can be found at www.scgov.net/rent.
Individuals interested in receiving notifications on the Emergency Rental Assistance Program can fill out this form at www.scgov.net/rent. Please note, filling out this form is not an application for the Emergency Rental Assistance program.
In addition, the Sarasota County Contact Center can be reached by calling 941-861-5000.
