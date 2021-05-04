Bobby Jones Golf Club Nature Trails closing May 10

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - On May 10, Bobby Jones Golf Club Nature Trails will close temporarily to the public.
Demolition crews will be removing structures in preparation for the renovation of the golf course.
The existing structures at the course will be removed for the Bobby Jones Golf Club master plan improvements. These including a restored 18-hole Donald Ross course, a 9-hole executive course, a new clubhouse, a new nature park with walking and bicycle trails, and a regional playground.
The trails are expected to reopen by July 4. During the temporary closure, the public can enjoy other nature trail options around the city, like Arlington Park and Mangrove Walkway.
Negotiations are also continuing with the Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast to place a conservation easement on the almost 300-acre property, which would be a regional watershed that filters stormwater before it flows into Sarasota Bay.
For more information on these renovations, click here.
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.