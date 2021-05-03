University of South Florida shows evolution of pollution from Piney Point

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The University of South Florida has created a map that shows the evolution of pollution from the Piney Point site.
At the beginning of April, contaminated water started leaking at the Piney Point plant in Palmetto. According to Protecting Florida Together, as of April 10, 215 million gallons were discharged.
As of Monday, approximately 205 million gallons remain in the NGS-South compartment of the phosphogypsum stacks. Discharges to Port Manatee stopped on April 9 and have not resumed.
Now, the map from USF shows the majority of the discharge swishing back and forth inside Tampa Bay between May 2 and May 5.
The university also created an animation to show how the discharge moved around Tampa Bay from March 30 to April 10.
The Department of Environmental Protection is continuing to monitor water samples from Tampa Bay.
Residents who are looking for the latest information can find it by clicking here.
