Two traffic fatalities prompts alert from Sarasota police

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Officers with the Sarasota Police Department Traffic Unit are investigating two recent fatal traffic crashes and is reminding the public to drive -- and walk -- safely.
On Sunday, May 2, at about noon, a 57-year-old Sarasota man was crossing U.S. 301 near 21st Street, not in a crosswalk, when he was struck by a truck. The pedestrian died as a result of injuries he sustained in the crash, police said.
On Friday, April 30, at about 6:45 a.m., a four-door sedan was traveling on South Tamiami Trail, attempting to turn onto Bee Ridge Road. The vehicle turned in front of a motorcycle that was traveling on South Tamiami Trail. The motorcycle rider, a 29-year-old Sarasota man, died of his injuries. He was not wearing a helmet.
Both crashes remain under investigation by the Sarasota Police Department Traffic Unit.
A few safety reminders:
PEDESTRIANS:
- Obey all traffic laws. If no sidewalks are present, walk against the direction of traffic so you can see oncoming vehicles.
- Always use the crosswalk. Push the button to get the walk signal to cross safely.
- Be visible. Wear bright, reflective clothing and safety accessories.
DRIVERS:
- Avoid distractions while driving. Focus on the road.
- Pass bicyclists safely. Allow at least three feet between your vehicle and a bicyclist.
- Slow down. Speed is a major cause of all fatal crashes.
- Buckle up.
BICYCLISTS:
- Always wear a helmet. Ride in the same direction of traffic on the street. Obey all traffic signs, signals, and lane markings.
- Yield to traffic when appropriate. It’s better to yield than “be in the right” and risk injury.
- Be visible. Position yourself in the lane so others can easily see you. Always use a headlight and a taillight at night.
