2 Lemurs give birth in Myakka City conservation reserve

“We are celebrating; these births are exceptional news,” said Lemur Conservation Foundation Executive Director Deborah Robbins Millman. “Collared brown lemurs are endangered, and red ruffed lemurs are critically endangered – that’s just one step away from ceasing to exist. The Lemur Conservation Foundation works with other accredited institutions worldwide to help save these unique and essential creatures. It’s extremely important: about 98 percent of the more than 100 species of lemur are threatened with extinction.”