Sarasota city commissioners hear presentation on new body cameras for police department

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The presentation was all about providing a lot of information about bodycams. This as Sarasota Police gets ready to start using bodycams in the coming days.
Sarasota city commissioners came with a lot of questions on Monday about the Axon 3 body camera. That’s the bodycam Sarasota Police will be using. They were getting the answers from the body camera program group.
“I know there were some questions about how you trigger them, when do they come on, how much does it record,” said Jen Ahearn-Koch, a commissioner for the city of Sarasota. “Is it video or audio, storage, and storage information, how much that costs, the laws are evolving all the time about redaction.”
Another commissioner happy and relieved these bodycams will finally be a reality for Sarasota Police.
“The body cameras are very important,” said Kyle Battie, a commissioner for the city of Sarasota. “They provide transparency and accountability both for the police and for those they are policing, so it’s imperative that we have them.”
The police department will have 122 of these body cameras and officers are being trained on them. This more than $3 million, five-year program will also include tasers that are closely connected to these cameras.
“They’re called the taser seven and they have the automation trigger built-in,” said one member with the bodycam program group. “They tie in with these cameras, they’re part of the overall program.”
Many members of the community say these body cameras couldn’t come soon enough.
“Absolutely necessary, absolutely relevant,” said Carleton Daniels, a Sarasota resident. “It should definitely be policed by the police in assuring that we have success for our community.”
On Wednesday, Sarasota Police will be allowing the media to have an up-close and personal look at these body cameras. It’s not yet known exactly when officers will have them, but ABC7 is being told it will be very soon.
