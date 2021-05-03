Nokomis man charged in hit-and-run crash

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - A Nokomis man was arrested April 27 after Venice police say he hit a city truck, fled the scene and tried to conceal his involvement by removing the license plate from his vehicle and telling his mother to report the vehicle as stolen.
At about 2 p.m., April 27, Venice police were called to a hit-and-run accident involving a city dump truck at Knights Trail and Discovery Way.
While the dump truck driver was being treated for injuries at the scene, police began looking for a white Dodge Ram pickup with heavy front-end damage that witnesses say was involved in the crash.
The abandoned pickup was found a short time later at 103 Triple Diamond Blvd. Additional witnesses described a man carrying a license plate entering a residence at that location, the arrest report said.
Police made contact with a man matching the witnesses’ description, Jeffery Brian Palmer, 55, of Nokomis, inside the residence.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Palmer admitted driving the truck that hit the dump truck and driving away. He also told police he instructed his mother to call police and report the truck as stolen, so the crash would not affect her insurance.
Palmer’s mother, who arrived at the scene during questioning, confirmed Palmer’s statements.
Palmer was charged with hit and run, and falsifying a police report, police say.
