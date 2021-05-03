Neighbors describe chaotic scene following Lakewood Ranch shots fired incident

LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. (WWSB) - Neighbors in the River Club Neighborhood say they received a rude awakening at 1:20 a.m. Saturday when multiple gunshots rang out.
Manatee County Sheriff’s officials say there was a large party happening at a home on Oakmont Way. Deputies responded to the location and determined a large party was taking place at a home. At that point, there was no excessive noise from the incident location and the party organizers assisted in locating vehicle owners and having vehicles removed.
Two individuals were injured while those in attendance were attempting to leave. Neither injury is life-threatening. No one was shot during the incident.
Neighbors tell ABC7 that after the shots rang out, multiple party-goers ran to hide behind homes.
The investigation is ongoing, and no other information is available at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact MCSO at 941-747-3011.
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.