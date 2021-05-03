The heat is on along the Suncoast

For Tuesday look for mostly sunny skies throughout much of the day with a low in the low 70′s and a high around 90 for most and upper 80′s on the beach. The feels like temperature will be in the mid 90′s close to the coast and upper 90′s well inland during the mid afternoon. There is a 10% chance for a few pop-up showers or isolated thunderstorms inland during the late afternoon. The beaches will remain dry.