The heat is on along the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We will be seeing temperatures soar well above average over the next two days as winds remain out of the south to southwest through Wednesday. A cold front will begin to push through on Thursday bringing an increase in cloudiness which will bring the temperature down just a couple of degrees on Thursday.
Look for the cooler and drier air to settle in on Friday as the winds switch around to the north and northeast behind the weak cold front.
For Tuesday look for mostly sunny skies throughout much of the day with a low in the low 70′s and a high around 90 for most and upper 80′s on the beach. The feels like temperature will be in the mid 90′s close to the coast and upper 90′s well inland during the mid afternoon. There is a 10% chance for a few pop-up showers or isolated thunderstorms inland during the late afternoon. The beaches will remain dry.
Wednesday will be pretty much the same as Tuesday with temperatures more reminiscent of mid June than early May.
Thursday we will see partly cloudy skies to mostly cloudy conditions at times as the front approaches. It will be breezy with winds out of the SW at 10-20 mph along with a 30% chance for a few showers or possible thunderstorm later in the day. The high on Thursday will be in the mid to upper 80′s.
Friday looks to be nice with clearing skies and slightly cooler air settling in for a short time. It will also be noticeably drier with less humidity on a N to NE wind. The high on Friday will be around 84 degrees which is typical for early May.
Saturday morning will feel nice with lows in the mid 60′s to start the day. We will see mostly sunny skies on Saturday with a high of 87 degrees. There is no real risk of any rain.
Sunday or Mother’s day look for mostly sunny skies and a high near 90 once again with only a small chance of an inland shower or thunderstorm later in the day.
If you are boating on Tuesday we will see winds out of the south at 10-15 knots and seas 2 to 3 feet with a moderate chop on the waters.
