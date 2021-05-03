Gas prices falling a bit around Florida

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida gas prices slipped lower last week. The state average declined by a penny and is now $2.78 per gallon -- the lowest daily average price in eight weeks, according the AAA.
Pump prices are now 8 cents less than a month ago. The state average is now the same price as it was this time two years ago.
Locally, the average price in Manatee County is $2.74; Sarasota County’s average is a bit higher at $2.75.
“Gas prices have mostly declined for six consecutive weeks, as refinery activity recovered from power outages earlier this year,” said AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins. “That downward trend is now in jeopardy. Crude and gasoline futures prices rebounded last week, after positive U.S. economic data increased market optimism about summer demand.”
The price of crude increased 2% last week. Meanwhile, gasoline futures increased to the highest price in a month in a half. These gains came after the U.S. reported that first quarter GDP shot up 6.4% in the first quarter, and weekly jobless claims reached a pandemic-era low. All this in addition to the continued rollout of COVID-19 vaccines nationwide.
Regional Prices:
- Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($2.93), Tallahassee ($2.92), Panama City ($2.90)
- Least expensive metro markets – Punta Gorda ($2.67), Orlando ($2.70), Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater ($2.71)
Daily gas price averages can be found at Gasprices.aaa.com. State and metro averages can be found here.
