First Alert Weather: Warm and humid to start the week with a cold front on the way

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - For the first half of the first work week of May, the heat and humidity will settle in full force. A large area of high pressure will build across Florida and direct our winds out of the south. This will direct winds out of the south and spike our humidity, making it feel “summer-like”. With the building high literally compressing our atmosphere, our air will warm, especially inland, to near-record highs in many locations across Florida. Coastal locations will still benefit from the cooling effects of the sea-breeze keeping temperatures in the upper 80′s. Inland, where the arrival of the sea-breeze will occur later, temperatures will be in the mid 90′s. Additionally, with the rising humidity, the feels-like temperatures will rise to the 100-105 range, making it feel more like June or July.