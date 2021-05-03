FDOH reports statewide COVID-19 positivity rate of 6.14%

(Source: KEYC News Now)
By ABC7 Staff | May 3, 2021 at 3:25 PM EDT - Updated May 3 at 3:25 PM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health says there are 3,155 new cases in its Monday dashboard update.

That brings the total number of cases in the state to 2,245,853.

FDOH shows the state positivity rate at 6.14%, with positivity rates of 7.62% and 3.9% in Manatee County and Sarasota County respectively.

Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast:

SARASOTA VACCINES: FIRST DOSE: 62,352

SECOND DOSE: 174,661

TOTAL= 237,013

MANATEE VACCINES: FIRST DOSE: 44,632

SECOND DOSE: 125,425

TOTAL= 170,057

CASE DATA FOR MANATEE

Total Cases: 38,355   Residents: 37,476   Residents Not in Florida: 0   Non-Residents: 879

Conditions and Care   Deaths: 668   Hospitalizations*     Residents: 1,495     Non-Residents: 46

Demographics of Cases

Age:   Age Range: 0 to 103   Median Age: 41

Gender:   Male: 17,310  (46%)   Female: 19,659 (52%)   Unknown/No data: 507 (<1%)

Race:   Black: 3,100  (8%)   White: 23,441  (63%)   Other: 6,233  (17%)   Unknown/No Data: 4,702  (13%)

Ethnicity:   Hispanic: 8,274  (22%)   Not-Hispanic: 20,867  (56%)   Unknown/No Data: 8,335  (22%)

Click here for more information about this data.

CASE DATA FOR SARASOTA

Total Cases: 32,576   Residents: 31,002   Residents Not in Florida: 0   Non-Residents: 1,574

Conditions and Care   Deaths: 812   Hospitalizations*     Residents: 1,346     Non-Residents: 62

Demographics of Cases

Age:   Age Range: 0 to 105   Median Age: 47

Gender:   Male: 14,459  (47%)   Female: 16,365 (53%)   Unknown/No data: 178 (<1%)

Race:   Black: 1,768  (6%)   White: 22,227  (72%)   Other: 2,333  (8%)   Unknown/No Data: 4,674  (15%)

Ethnicity:   Hispanic: 3,636  (12%)   Not-Hispanic: 18,079  (58%)   Unknown/No Data: 9,287  (30%)

Click here for more information about this data.

