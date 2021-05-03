FDOH reports statewide COVID-19 positivity rate of 6.14%

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health says there are 3,155 new cases in its Monday dashboard update.
That brings the total number of cases in the state to 2,245,853.
FDOH shows the state positivity rate at 6.14%, with positivity rates of 7.62% and 3.9% in Manatee County and Sarasota County respectively.
Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast:
SARASOTA VACCINES: FIRST DOSE: 62,352
SECOND DOSE: 174,661
TOTAL= 237,013
MANATEE VACCINES: FIRST DOSE: 44,632
SECOND DOSE: 125,425
TOTAL= 170,057
CASE DATA FOR MANATEE
Total Cases: 38,355 Residents: 37,476 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 879
Conditions and Care Deaths: 668 Hospitalizations* Residents: 1,495 Non-Residents: 46
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 103 Median Age: 41
Gender: Male: 17,310 (46%) Female: 19,659 (52%) Unknown/No data: 507 (<1%)
Race: Black: 3,100 (8%) White: 23,441 (63%) Other: 6,233 (17%) Unknown/No Data: 4,702 (13%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 8,274 (22%) Not-Hispanic: 20,867 (56%) Unknown/No Data: 8,335 (22%)
CASE DATA FOR SARASOTA
Total Cases: 32,576 Residents: 31,002 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 1,574
Conditions and Care Deaths: 812 Hospitalizations* Residents: 1,346 Non-Residents: 62
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 105 Median Age: 47
Gender: Male: 14,459 (47%) Female: 16,365 (53%) Unknown/No data: 178 (<1%)
Race: Black: 1,768 (6%) White: 22,227 (72%) Other: 2,333 (8%) Unknown/No Data: 4,674 (15%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 3,636 (12%) Not-Hispanic: 18,079 (58%) Unknown/No Data: 9,287 (30%)
