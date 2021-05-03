DOH-Sarasota releases vaccine update

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Department of Health-Sarasota is continuing to operate its walk-up first-dose clinic at Sarasota Square Mall for adults 18 and older. There is also a second dose Moderna clinic accepting those with appointments and individuals who are at or past their 28 day mark. Both clinics will operate until 4 p.m.
DOH first-dose walk up clinics are 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. And 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday. DOH second-dose clinics are Monday through Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Sarasota Square Mall.
Adults 18 and older who walk-up to receive the Moderna vaccine must bring a ID and signed consent form (forms are also available on site). Individuals walking up for their first-dose should pay close attention to the information packet they will receive as it has instructions and information to return to the mall 28 days later for the second dose of Moderna, or 21 days later for second dose of Pfizer. Walk ups will not receive a second-dose appointment reminder.
Please continue to monitor Sarasotahealth.org or scgov.net for updates and additional information.
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.