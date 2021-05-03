DEP releases update on Piney Point situation

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - The Department of Environmental Protection and dive teams utilized submerged cameras and technology to continue monitoring the stone aggregate, geo-composite and steel plate repairs in NGS-South.
So far those fixes appear to be working. Approximately 205 million gallons remain in the NGS-South compartment of the phosphogypsum stacks.
Discharges to Port Manatee ceased April 9, 2021, and have not resumed. DEP is continuing to monitor water samples from Tampa Bay.
Residents can find the latest information on the status of the site and response activities at ProtectingFloridaTogether.gov/PineyPointUpdate.
