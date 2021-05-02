Warm Sunday, Hot Tuesday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We’re facing another warm and dry day to end the weekend. Winds will hold around 10 knots for the Bay, so a quiet boating Sunday. Just make sure to use sunscreen as the UV index is extreme for the day, meaning you can burn in 10 minutes! And we’re tracking a little more heat to start the week, with Tuesday likely to be our hottest day. That heat is ahead of a cold front that will move across the Suncoast Thursday. A few thunderstorms will be possible with the front Thursday. Then as it drops farther south on Friday, slightly drier air returns, taking dew points back to the 60s for a less humid feel to end the week.