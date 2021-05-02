Toasty temperatures for the week

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Get ready to break a sweat! We have some hot temperatures and feel like temperatures for the beginning of the new week. Expect highs along the coast to be in the upper 80′s to lower 90′s with inland areas closer to the mid to lower 90′s. Feel like temperatures will well be in the 90′s with some feeling like nearly 100° by Tuesday.