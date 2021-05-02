Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport sees increasing numbers despite COVID-19

Other expansions include Southwest Airlines, which started with the airport 10 weeks ago, which has already doubled the amount of non-stop destinations from eight to 16. Southwest Airlines announced expanded offerings at the Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport. According to a press release, Southwest is “thrilled to strengthen our Mile High Heart with new departures to Midland, Savannah/Hilton Head, and Sarasota/Bradenton.” St. Louis and Kansas City will be getting a new service to the Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport. In the last year, Southwest has added three new stations to the network with Destin/Fort Walton Beach, Sarasota/Bradenton, and Miami. Piccolo attributes to the growth of the community and the traffic of neighboring airports, which puts the Suncoast on the map.