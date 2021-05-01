A warm weekend for the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Saturday was quite warm across the coast with some folks making it into the 90′s, mainly inland. As we head into nightfall, temperatures will steadily fall back to the lower 70′s with the dew point staying a bit sticky. So expect some humid conditions into the overnight.
Sunday the sunshine and warmth are back on we will see a few clouds filter through but temperatures should be near the mid 80′s along the coast, inland more likely to be back near the upper 80′s to lower 90′s.
This week looks quite toasty, especially Tuesday as highs across the coast could make it into the 90′s, also the UV index is expected to stay high to extreme. Be sure to war sunscreen if you plan to head outdoors or on the water.
