Venice man finds massive shark tooth on dive

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Finding shark teeth is part of the culture in Venice. Sometimes people trudge the beach for them, others take boats and go diving.
David Ousley is part of the second group - and during a dive last week, he found a six-inch tooth that he says belongs to a megalodon.
“When I pulled it out of the sand, it was just so big that it took a while for me to process it,” Ousley said. “I thought it was fake, I thought it was a plant.”
His captain, Mike Konecnik, said it started like any normal dive. Ousley’s been diving with his charter for over half a decade. But on that day, he stumbled upon one of the largest finds Konecnik’s seen in years.
“I have six thousand dives doing this for the last ten years, and I’ve gotten three over six [inches],” Konecnik said.
Ousley thought the large tooth was a whale bone. He gave it a tug while underwater, and a perfectly intact, extremely large tooth popped right out of the sand.
He plans to keep diving, but says he has to up his standards for himself now.
”It’s almost a new challenge now, right? You always go for the bigger tooth,” Ousley said. “When you have a five-inch tooth, you want a five-and-a-half.”
