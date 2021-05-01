Sarasota County Dept. of Health holding vaccine clinic for teens today

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Department of Health will hold a special Pfizer vaccination clinic for 16- and 17-year-olds Saturday, May 1, from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., at the county’s vaccination location at Sarasota Square Mall.
Health officials say there will be 500 doses of Pfizer vaccine available. No appointment or registration is necessary.
A parent or guardian must accompany any teen to the clinic. Proper ID will be required and a consent form will be provided at the clinic.
