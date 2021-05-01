Manatee County residents protest in downtown Bradenton over Piney Point decision

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) -Voices of protestors filled the streets of downtown Bradenton, as they are unhappy with the current status regarding Piney Point. Manatee Progressive member Josh Scheible said he came out because he wants people to take a look at the bigger picture.
“To express our dismay with the disaster that took place at Piney Point and to connect us with the larger problems that we see with phosphate industry,” said Scheible.
Scheible said his main concern is for the environment after manatee county commissioners voted 6-1 for injecting water 3,500 feet down into a deep well. Which he said is questionable and protestor Ruth Lawler agrees.
“The water is injected into a deep well if it is not properly cleansed, " said Lawler. “First of all it should’ve never happened but now we have a bigger problem to deal with.”
A bigger problem that Bob McCaa said could bring unknown consequences
“Once you put that stuff in the ground you don’t know where it is going to go,” said McCaa. “What’s gonna happen to the water when they put it down there? Who’s going to do the test and when are they going to do the test?”
