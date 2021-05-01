A hotter week and a few Thursday showers

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We’re starting May just a few degrees above average (83° is our average high) and even warmer air moves in for the coming week. Tuesday is likely to be our hottest day with highs near 90° even along the coast. Highs in the 90s will be more common inland from the coast. There is a cold front we’re watching for Thursday. As the front approaches, our dew points will hold in the low 70s for a more humid feel. As the front drops south across the Suncoast Thursday, we have a chance for a few thunderstorms to develop. Then temps and the dew points drop for the end of the week, taking temps closer to average again for early May.
