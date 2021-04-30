Warm weather this weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The weekend is finally here and the weather won’t be changing all that much from what we have seen all week. High pressure both at the surface and in the upper reaches of the atmosphere will keep skies generally sunny. Sure there will be a few clouds now and again and an isolated shower or two possible during the late afternoon and early evening, but that will be mainly inland.
Saturday look for some patchy fog inland burning off and then mostly sunny skies throughout the day. Highs on the beaches around 85 degrees and low 90′s inland. Winds will be out of the NW at 5-10 mph by the noon hour. The rain chance is less than 20%.
Sunday we will see partly cloudy skies with a 10% chance for a late day shower or two with highs in the mid to upper 80′s along the coast and low 90′s well inland.
Monday through Wednesday next week we will see mostly sunny skies and no real threat of significant rain only a very small chance for a late day storm due to the heating of the day and interaction with the sea breeze.
For boaters look for winds out of the north turning to the northwest at 10 knots and seas running 2 feet or less with a light chop on the bays and inland waters. The great boating weather will continue through Sunday as well.
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.