Southwest Airlines adds new flights at SRQ

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Southwest Airlines has announced expanded offerings at the Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport.
According to a press release, Southwest is “thrilled to strengthen our Mile High Heart with new departures to Midland, Savannah/Hilton Head, and Sarasota/Bradenton.”
St. Louis and Kansas City will be getting a new service to the Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport.
In the last year, Southwest has added three new stations to the network with Destin/Fort Walton Beach, Sarasota/Bradenton, and Miami.
Read below to see the new and returning markets for Southwest Airlines that will be effective on June 6:
Southwest started service to SRQ Airport on February 14 of this year.
