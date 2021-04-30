Southwest Airlines adds new flights at SRQ

Southwest Airlines (Source: Southwest Airlines)
By Sierra McLean | April 30, 2021 at 3:12 PM EDT - Updated April 30 at 3:12 PM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Southwest Airlines has announced expanded offerings at the Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport.

According to a press release, Southwest is “thrilled to strengthen our Mile High Heart with new departures to Midland, Savannah/Hilton Head, and Sarasota/Bradenton.”

St. Louis and Kansas City will be getting a new service to the Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport.

In the last year, Southwest has added three new stations to the network with Destin/Fort Walton Beach, Sarasota/Bradenton, and Miami.

Read below to see the new and returning markets for Southwest Airlines that will be effective on June 6:

Southwest started service to SRQ Airport on February 14 of this year.

