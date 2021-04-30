Sarasota shines in area hospital rankings

SARASOTA, Fla. (North Port Sun) - Area hospitals have gotten good grades in new rankings released this week by The Leapfrog Group.
Our coverage partners from the North Port Sun are reporting four hospitals in Sarasota County received As, three hospitals in Manatee County got Bs and Cs, and two hospitals in Charlotte County received Cs in the latest safety ratings from the Leapfrog Group.
Grades are based on two sets of standards: outcome measures, which include “errors, accidents and injuries that this hospital has publicly reported,” and process measures, which include “the management structures and procedures a hospital has in place to protect patients from errors, accidents and injuries,” the report states.
Sarasota Memorial has received an “A” rating in every report since it began being rated.
It also received another five-star rating Wednesday from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
“The commitment of our hospital staff, physicians and volunteers to this community has never been more evident than during this pandemic,” SMH-Sarasota President Lorrie Liang said via news release. “No matter the challenge, they continue to pull together to provide the best care on the Suncoast.”
Doctors Hospital of Sarasota and Englewood Community Hospital, which are both owned by HCA Healthcare, continued long streaks of “A” grades: 14 straight for Doctors Hospital, 18 for Englewood.
“As we worked through the pandemic and treated patients, with this highly contagious virus, we had to adapt with PPE (personal protection equipment) and enhanced infection prevention measures to keep our community and our caregivers safe,” CEO Bob Meade said in a news release. “It shows our commitment to safety and quality, even with the challenges of a pandemic, that we didn’t have a single caregiver contract COVID-19 while working.”
Englewood Community Hospital received an A, marking top grades for the 18th straight reporting period.
Venice Regional Bayfront Health earned a second consecutive “A.”
Venice Hospital was rated above average in 13 out of 15 outcome measures, including avoiding infections and preventing bed sores and blood clots.
Even with slightly newer numbers, VRBH continued to be rated below average for communications with nurses, communications with doctors, the responsiveness of staff, communications about medicines and communications about discharge.
In Manatee County, Lakewood Ranch Medical Center and Manatee Memorial Hospital received Bs, and Blake Medical Center was given a C grade.
In Blake’s evaluation, Leapfrog noted Blake higher than expected patient infection rates. It also said Blake did not perform as many complex heart surgeries as would have expected, including open aortic procedures and mitral valve repair and replacement.
In Charlotte County, Bayfront Health Punta Gorda; Bayfront Health Port Charlotte and Fawcett Memorial Hospital in Port Charlotte all received a “C”.
To view Leapfrog’s full results and for more about how data is collected and calculated, visit HospitalSafetyGrade.org.
