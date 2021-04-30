Punta Gorda man face drug trafficking, weapons charges

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (WWSB) - Charlotte County deputies executed an early morning search warrant Thursday at a Punta Gorda home and found a cache of drugs, weapons and cash. A man is in custody on charges of trafficking and child neglect.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office narcotics unit conducted a search warrant at 444 Charlotte Street. The occupants of the home were brought outside where Frank Van Tuyl was found to be in possession of a handgun, more than $1,000 in cash and cocaine.
Once the home had been secured, deputies found multiple gun safes. Inside the largest safe were several weapons, including an AR-15 assault weapon. Also inside the safe was 10.3 grams of a cocaine and fentanyl mixture, 29.3 grams of cocaine, 8 yellow pills which tested positive for heroin, and over $5,800 in cash.
Inside one of the smaller safes which was located inside a bedroom closet, was 12.4 grams of marijuana and a loaded handgun.
Van Tuyl was arrested on the following and transported to the Charlotte County Jail:
- Trafficking in fentanyl
- Heroin – possess with intent to sell
- Marijuana- Possess not more than 20 grams,
- Neglect child without great bodily harm,
- Possession or use of weapon; aggravated battery; felony reclassification,
- Possession of a controlled substance without prescription,
- Possession of drug paraphernalia,
- Trafficking in cocaine.
