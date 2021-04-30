Punta Gorda man face drug trafficking, weapons charges

Punta Gorda man face drug trafficking, weapons charges
Frank Van Tuyl (Source: CCSO)
By ABC7 Staff | April 30, 2021 at 9:32 AM EDT - Updated April 30 at 9:32 AM

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (WWSB) - Charlotte County deputies executed an early morning search warrant Thursday at a Punta Gorda home and found a cache of drugs, weapons and cash. A man is in custody on charges of trafficking and child neglect.

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office narcotics unit conducted a search warrant at 444 Charlotte Street. The occupants of the home were brought outside where Frank Van Tuyl was found to be in possession of a handgun, more than $1,000 in cash and cocaine.

Once the home had been secured, deputies found multiple gun safes. Inside the largest safe were several weapons, including an AR-15 assault weapon. Also inside the safe was 10.3 grams of a cocaine and fentanyl mixture, 29.3 grams of cocaine, 8 yellow pills which tested positive for heroin, and over $5,800 in cash.

Inside one of the smaller safes which was located inside a bedroom closet, was 12.4 grams of marijuana and a loaded handgun.

Van Tuyl was arrested on the following and transported to the Charlotte County Jail:

  • Trafficking in fentanyl
  • Heroin – possess with intent to sell
  • Marijuana- Possess not more than 20 grams,
  • Neglect child without great bodily harm,
  • Possession or use of weapon; aggravated battery; felony reclassification,
  • Possession of a controlled substance without prescription,
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia,
  • Trafficking in cocaine.
Evidence found Thursday at a home in Punta Gorda.
Evidence found Thursday at a home in Punta Gorda. (Source: CCSO)

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.