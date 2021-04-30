Palmetto man crashes into home after resident refuses security services

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - A Palmetto man crashed into a home after a man allegedly refused the security services he was offering.
Trevon Gilmore, 20, was allegedly going door-to-door offering security services.
According to police, Gilmore parked in front of the victim’s home and walked toward the residence as the victim was leaving. Gilmore then attempted to start a conversation with the victim, who was standing on his front lawn.
The victim told Gilmore a second time that he was not interested in the services and said he would call the police if he didn’t leave.
Gilmore allegedly refused and proceeded to push the victim. The victim then pushed back and, with the help of a neighbor, was able to persuade Gilmore to leave the property.
Gilmore then left the property and said he would wait for police to arrive.
A short time later, police said Gilmore got inside his vehicle and started driving west on 14th Street Dr. W., but lost control. His vehicle collided with the victim’s residence and caused damage to the exterior wall.
Police said neighbors who saw the crash gave them video of the incident.
Gilmore then allegedly continued driving west, turned around, and then drove east on the same street, trying to leave the scene of the crash.
According to police, Gilmore was then driving recklessly and eventually pulled over by an officer. He was detained without incident.
