Overdoses lead to arrest of Charlotte County man

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Members of the Narcotics Unit Overdose Squad in Charlotte County arrested a man in connection to a string of recent overdoses.
Patients identified Jamil J. Mahshie as a potential Fentanyl/ Heroin dealer in the community.
On Wednesday, Mahshie was observed leaving his residence on an electric skateboard. With a warrant in hand, members attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Mahshie for a traffic infraction. Mahshie refused commands to stop and sped away on the electric skateboard which is capable of speeds of over 40mph.
At one point, Mahshie jumped off the skateboard and fled on foot through a residential yard. Deputies deployed a taser and Marshie was arrested.
Officials found nine individually packaged baggies of Fentanyl, one baggie of Methamphetamine and over $1,300 in cash. Upon arrival to the jail, he was asked multiple times if he had any illegal items in his possession. Mahshie repeatedly advised he did not. After a search of his person, another baggie containing Fentanyl was located inside his sock.
During the same day, probable cause was established to search Mahshie’s residence. Throughout the search of the home, members located the following:
- 5 plastic baggies containing suspected Fentanyl/Heroin mixture (1.3 grams)
- digital scale
- baggie containing 13.1 grams of suspected Methamphetamines
- baggie containing 0.4 grams of suspected Heroin
- multitude of small plastic baggies associated with narcotics sales
- 15.3 grams of suspected Fentanyl/Heroin mixture
- materials and supplies used in the cutting and mixing of Fentanyl/Heroin
- over $22,400 in cash
Marshie is now facing several charges:
- Drug Paraphernalia – Possession or Use Of
- Drug Paraphernalia – Possession or Use Of
- Failure to Stop Vehicle as Ordered by LEO
- Heroin – Possess with Intent to Sell
- Introduction of Contraband into County Detention Facility
- Methamphetamine – Possess with Intent to Sell
- Possess Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine)
- Resisting Officer Without Violence
- Trafficking In Fentanyl 4 grams or more
