North Port Police Department hosting clothing drive to support foster children

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The North Port Police Department has announced that they will be holding a clothing drive to support foster children.
May marks Foster Care Awareness Month, so the department will be holding the drive all month long.
“Fostering Kindness” will help support The Twig, a clothing store for children who are currently in the foster care system.
The police department will be accepting any brand new clothing items.
There will be two drop-off locations:
- North Port Police Department Lobby: 4980 City Hall Blvd. in North Port
- City Hall Lobby: 4970 City Hall Blvd. in North Port
If you have any questions, contact the police department at CommunityPolicing@NorthPortPD.com. You can also contact Officer Voigt at 941-429-3563.
