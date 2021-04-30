North Port Police Department hosting clothing drive to support foster children

North Port Police Department hosting clothing drive to support foster children
NPPD hosting clothing drive (Source: North Port Police Department)
By Sierra McLean | April 30, 2021 at 3:33 PM EDT - Updated April 30 at 3:33 PM

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The North Port Police Department has announced that they will be holding a clothing drive to support foster children.

May marks Foster Care Awareness Month, so the department will be holding the drive all month long.

“Fostering Kindness” will help support The Twig, a clothing store for children who are currently in the foster care system.

The police department will be accepting any brand new clothing items.

There will be two drop-off locations:

  • North Port Police Department Lobby: 4980 City Hall Blvd. in North Port
  • City Hall Lobby: 4970 City Hall Blvd. in North Port

If you have any questions, contact the police department at CommunityPolicing@NorthPortPD.com. You can also contact Officer Voigt at 941-429-3563.

NPPD holding clothing drive
NPPD holding clothing drive (Source: North Port Police Department)

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.