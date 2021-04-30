Man charged with beating his disabled twin

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A Bradenton man was jailed for beating his disabled twin brother during an argument, the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office said.
Deputies responded to a call at about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 3500 block of 14th Street West. The victim, a 54-year-old man confined to a wheelchair, told deputies he had been in a verbal argument with his twin brother, an arrest report said.
The brother, Christopher Sears, also 54, allegedly punched his brother in the face, smashed a glass coffee pot over his head, pushed him out of his wheelchair and continued to beat him.
Deputies observed lacerations to the back of the victim’s head, and other injuries, along with glass and blood scattered in the kitchen.
The report said based on those observations, Christopher Sears was arrested and charged with aggravated abuse of a disabled adult.
