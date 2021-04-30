Florida Surgeon General: Fully vaccinated individuals can stop wearing masks, avoiding large gatherings

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WWSB) - Following new guidance from the CDC, the Surgeon General of Florida has walked back mask advice saying that fully vaccinated Floridians don’t need to wear a mask in public settings or avoid large gatherings.
Citing the steps taken to vaccinate a large percentage of the state’s population and a significant decrease in hospitalizations, Surgeon General Scott Rivkees released new medical advice being the Florida Department of Health. The new guidance is loosening medical advisories established at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic in March last year.
Rivkees also added that government offices should be able to resume in person operations. You can read the entire document below:
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.