First Alert Weather: After a very brief dip in Saturday humidity, the heat will return

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - “Feels-like” temperatures may climb close to the 100-degree mark inland next week, but before that, we may see a very brief dip in the humidity Saturday morning.
Today the sun will shine brightly with a few clouds building well inland. Like yesterday, there is a very small chance for a brief shower in the inland parts of Hardee or DeSoto counties but dry elsewhere.
A sea breeze will form in the afternoon keeping the coast in the mid-80s with upper 80s closer to the interstate. Inland temperatures will rise to the low 90s.
A very weak front will sink south into Florida today and stall out just to our south by Saturday morning. Significantly drier air will move into north Florida but just tease the Suncoast with a few hours of lower humidity tomorrow morning. The humidity will return fast and then the heat will start to build.
Next week the highs will be near 90 a little closer to the coast and inland, away from the sea breeze, communities could see mid-90s with “feels like” temperatures warmer than we have seen so far this year.
