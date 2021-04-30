FDOH reports statewide COVID-19 positivity rate of 5.66%

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health says there are 5,311 new cases in its Friday dashboard update.
That brings the total number of cases in the state to 2,233,518. There are also 77 new deaths since Thursday’s update. An increase in the death totals does not necessarily indicate that all deaths occurred in the last 24 hours.
FDOH shows the state positivity rate at 5.66%, with positivity rates of 5.43% and 2.35% in Manatee County and Sarasota County respectively. Manatee County is reporting one new death.
Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast:
SARASOTA VACCINES: FIRST DOSE: 67,357
SECOND DOSE: 171,303
TOTAL= 235,660
MANATEE VACCINES: FIRST DOSE: 46,454
SECOND DOSE: 122,368
TOTAL= 168,822
CASE DATA FOR MANATEE
Total Cases: 38,128: Residents: 37,252; Residents Not in Florida: 0; Nonresidents: 876
Conditions and Care: Deaths: 661; Hospitalizations*; Residents: 1,488; Nonresidents: 46
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 103; Median Age: 41
Gender: Male: 17,227 (46%); Female: 19,534 (52%); Unknown/No data: 491 (<1%)
Race: Black: 3,067 (8%); White: 23,295 (63%); Other: 6,186 (17%); Unknown/No Data: 4,704 (13%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 8,220 (22%); Not-Hispanic: 20,720 (56%); Unknown/No Data: 8,312 (22%)
CASE DATA FOR SARASOTA
Total Cases: 32,385; Residents: 30,819; Residents Not in Florida: 0; Nonresidents: 1,566
Conditions and Care: Deaths: 812; Hospitalizations*; Residents: 1,340; Nonresidents: 62
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 105; Median Age: 47
Gender: Male: 14,369 (47%); Female: 16,273 (53%); Unknown/No data: 177 (<1%)
Race: Black: 1,755 (6%); White: 22,082 (72%); Other: 2,321 (8%); Unknown/No Data: 4,661 (15%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 3,592 (12%); Not-Hispanic: 17,930 (58%); Unknown/No Data: 9,297 (30%)
