FDOH reports statewide COVID-19 positivity rate of 5.66%
By ABC7 Staff | April 30, 2021 at 2:47 PM EDT - Updated April 30 at 2:47 PM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health says there are 5,311 new cases in its Friday dashboard update.

That brings the total number of cases in the state to 2,233,518. There are also 77 new deaths since Thursday’s update. An increase in the death totals does not necessarily indicate that all deaths occurred in the last 24 hours.

FDOH shows the state positivity rate at 5.66%, with positivity rates of 5.43% and 2.35% in Manatee County and Sarasota County respectively. Manatee County is reporting one new death.

Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast:

SARASOTA VACCINES: FIRST DOSE: 67,357

SECOND DOSE: 171,303

TOTAL= 235,660

MANATEE VACCINES: FIRST DOSE: 46,454

SECOND DOSE: 122,368

TOTAL= 168,822

CASE DATA FOR MANATEE

Total Cases: 38,128: Residents: 37,252; Residents Not in Florida: 0; Nonresidents: 876

Conditions and Care: Deaths: 661; Hospitalizations*; Residents: 1,488; Nonresidents: 46

Demographics of Cases

Age:   Age Range: 0 to 103; Median Age: 41

Gender:  Male: 17,227 (46%); Female: 19,534 (52%); Unknown/No data: 491 (<1%)

Race:  Black: 3,067 (8%); White: 23,295 (63%); Other: 6,186 (17%); Unknown/No Data: 4,704 (13%)

Ethnicity:  Hispanic: 8,220 (22%); Not-Hispanic: 20,720 (56%); Unknown/No Data: 8,312 (22%)

CASE DATA FOR SARASOTA

Total Cases: 32,385; Residents: 30,819; Residents Not in Florida: 0; Nonresidents: 1,566

Conditions and Care: Deaths: 812; Hospitalizations*; Residents: 1,340; Nonresidents: 62

Demographics of Cases

Age:  Age Range: 0 to 105; Median Age: 47

Gender:  Male: 14,369 (47%); Female: 16,273 (53%); Unknown/No data: 177 (<1%)

Race:  Black: 1,755 (6%); White: 22,082 (72%); Other: 2,321 (8%); Unknown/No Data: 4,661 (15%)

Ethnicity:  Hispanic: 3,592 (12%); Not-Hispanic: 17,930 (58%); Unknown/No Data: 9,297 (30%)

