DOH-Sarasota will host a walk-in clinic Sat, 5/1, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for any 16- or 17-year old who would like to receive a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.



The clinic will be at Sarasota Square Mall. No appointment/registration needed. A parent or guardian must accompany minors. pic.twitter.com/RVFFJPqO7J