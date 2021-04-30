On the Clock: Booker High School star prepares for NFL draft

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Osirus Mitchell is one day away from getting the call up to the NFL and having his life change forever.
Mitchell’s spent the last four years at Mississippi State, where he’s played in 36 games and pulled in 107 catches for 1,413 yards.
His agent says that they expect him to know exactly which NFL team he’s headed to Saturday afternoon, either in a late round of the draft or via free agency.
But before all of that, Mitchell was a Sarasota kid that just didn’t want to get into trouble, so he started playing football. He grew to love it, and high school coach Recharde Goodwyn said kicking him out of the school’s weight room after practice was almost a daily occurrence.
When asked about it, Goodwyn laughed. “It’s a good problem to have, you want to have that problem... Anything that’s coming to him, he’s earned.”
It wasn’t until players like Marlon Mack, Mitchell’s high school teammate, went to the NFL that Mitchell knew what was possible for him.
“I feel like they’re the ones that gave me inspiration,” Mitchell said. “The people ahead of me, like the Marlon [Mack]’s, the Sam Shields’, they all gave me hope. They showed me it was possible.”
Goodwyn said it’s hard not to get emotional thinking about someone like Mitchell, who had to fight through an unusual signing period and academic ineligibility to get to where he is as a football player and a person.
“It’s an amazing feeling to know that I hand a hand in that. A hand in that success,” Goodwyn said. “I’m so proud of the kid... I keep calling him a kid. I’m so proud of that young man.”
Mitchell will await the call from his Sarasota home with his family, waiting to continue the journey that was only ever supposed to keep him out of trouble.
