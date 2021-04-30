Capitol Watch: $101 billion budget debate on last day of the legislative session

TALLAHASSEE (News Service of Florida) - Here’s what’s on tap in the Capitol today.
Legislature:
SENATE DEMOCRATS MEET: The Senate Democratic caucus will meet to discuss issues in advance of a floor session. (8:30 a.m., 228 Senate Office Building. Public access at https://flsenate.zoom.us/j/9165394846?pwd=STZscXo3UVBaeVE5ZUJ#success. Meeting ID: 9165394846. Passcode: 410275)
INSURANCE AT ISSUE: The Senate will hold a floor session and is expected to consider a proposal (SB 76) that would make changes in the state’s property-insurance system and a proposal (SB 54) that would repeal the longstanding no-fault auto insurance system. (9 a.m., Senate chamber, the Capitol.)
BUDGET VOTE SLATED: The House will hold a floor session that will include voting on a $101.5 billion budget for the fiscal year that will start July 1. (10:30 a.m., House chamber, the Capitol.)
THE END: Florida lawmakers are scheduled to end the 60-day legislative session Friday.
Also:
PRISON HEALTH ISSUES DISCUSSED: The Correctional Medical Authority is scheduled to meet in a conference call. (9 a.m. Call-in number: 1-888-585-9008. Code: 344085830)
SCOTT HONORS VOLUSIA DETECTIVE: U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., will present a “Law Enforcement Congressional Badge of Bravery” to Volusia County Sheriff’s Office Detective Brandon Watson. (3 p.m., DeBary City Hall, 16 Colomba Road, DeBary.)
