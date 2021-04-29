Venice Symphony Orchestra is back!

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - After initially postponing its 2020-21 season at the Venice Performing Arts Center, The Venice Symphony will return live in November with every concert and guest artist planned for 2020-21.
Music Director Troy Quinn will lead The Symphony’s outstanding professional orchestra in 17 concerts (seven concert weekends) from November 2021 to April 2022.
“We promised to roll over our concert programs and guest artists from last season to this season due to the response to the programs and the great artistry of these guest performers,” said Quinn. “I believe the themes of these concerts will resonate with our subscribers and I am looking forward to being back on stage with our musicians in the Fall to present them.”
The Symphony’s 48th season will include masterworks by Brahms, Schumann, Stravinsky and Mendelssohn, contemporary classics, music from Broadway, Hollywood, opera and more. Among the many highlights, world-class piper Eric Rigler will reprise his performance on “My Heart Will Go On” from the film Titanic at A Night at the Oscars and superstar violinist Fabiola Kim solos on The Lark Ascending. Several concerts including Under the Big Top: A Tribute to the Circus will feature video and film clips to enhance the concert experience. The season is sponsored in part by the Sarasota County Tourist Development Tax and Gulf Coast Community Foundation.
The Venice Symphony will present “Songs from the Stage and Screen with Linda Eder” May 6-7, 2022 at the VPAC. This concert was rescheduled from May 2021 and is not part of the regular season.
Season subscriptions and packages are available now by calling 941-207-8822. Individual tickets and online sales are not yet available. The Symphony’s popular Pre-Concert Talks are also scheduled to resume before each concert. This free series is moderated by Joseph Caulkins and features Troy Quinn, Symphony musicians and guests.
The Venice Performing Arts Center is a state-of-the-art building located on the campus of Venice High School, One Indian Ave., Venice. Health and safety guidelines are mandated by the Sarasota County School Board. The Venice Symphony will follow the guidelines that are in place during every performance. Due to this fact, concert program and guest artists are subject to change. Concert information and updates will be available at thevenicesymphony.org. For more information, call 941-207-8822 or email music@thevenicesymphony.org.
