Venice Symphony Orchestra is back!

The Symphony’s 48th season will include masterworks by Brahms, Schumann, Stravinsky and Mendelssohn, contemporary classics, music from Broadway, Hollywood, opera and more. Among the many highlights, world-class piper Eric Rigler will reprise his performance on “My Heart Will Go On” from the film Titanic at A Night at the Oscars and superstar violinist Fabiola Kim solos on The Lark Ascending. Several concerts including Under the Big Top: A Tribute to the Circus will feature video and film clips to enhance the concert experience. The season is sponsored in part by the Sarasota County Tourist Development Tax and Gulf Coast Community Foundation.