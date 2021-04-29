Vaping bill clears house, heads to governor’s desk

But the bill has drawn opposition from some prominent health groups, at least in part because it would prevent local regulations on such things as the marketing and sale of tobacco and vaping products. “Years of continued inaction by the state to regulate tobacco products, including e-cigarettes, demands strong, local laws that truly protect our children from a lifetime of addiction,” the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network said in a statement this week. “Florida kids deserve effective protections, not to be left even more vulnerable to the industry and its predatory practices. And our localities have the right, freedom and responsibility to protect them, especially when the state won’t.”