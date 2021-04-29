Sarasota County Sheriff issues alert for missing endangered adult

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance from the public in locating a missing endangered adult who was last seen with his caretaker.
The alert was issued for Jefferson W Brougher. He’s descried as a white male standing 5-feet-7-inches tall and weighing approximately 160 pounds. He was last seen with his former caregiver, Tomiko Whitaker, and they are believed to be in Ms. Whitaker’s vehicle, a black Honda HRV with Indiana plate BN4827.
It is believed they may be heading back to Indiana.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call 911 or their local Law Enforcement Agency. Additionally, anyone with information is encouraged to call the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office Front Desk at 941-861-4260, communications center at 941-316-1201, or the Criminal Investigations Section at 941-861-4900 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS (8477), online at www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com.
